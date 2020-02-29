CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's been an exciting week at Sam Houston Elementary here in the Coastal Bend where one teacher was awarded the Educator of the Year Award.
Fourth-grade teacher, Megan Butler, received the award at a banquet this past Tuesday.
According to officials, school leaders and other Parent-Teacher Association members sent recommendation letters and nominated her.
A huge congratulations to Megan Butler from everyone here at 3News.
