CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's been an exciting week at Sam Houston Elementary here in the Coastal Bend where one teacher was awarded the Educator of the Year Award.

Fourth-grade teacher, Megan Butler, received the award at a banquet this past Tuesday.

According to officials, school leaders and other Parent-Teacher Association members sent recommendation letters and nominated her.

A huge congratulations to Megan Butler from everyone here at 3News.

