Local church gives out 700 toys with another giveaway Sunday

Our Lady of Perpetual Help has held the Christmas toy drive and giveaway for nine straight years. They are giving out 1,500 toys.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local Corpus Christi church looked more like Santa’s workshop Saturday morning with a Corpus Christi deacon playing the role of Santa Claus.

Our Lady of Perpetual Help gave out more than 700 toys to families in need with another toy giveaway planned for Sunday. The church said the community donated more than 1,500 toys in all.

“The core of our gifts come from our parishioners” said Deacon Ron Martinez. “And so our parishioners come back with these toys unwrapped and place them in the church during the time that we spend during advent."

This is the ninth year Martinez has hosted a toy giveaway at the church. Thanks to donations from members of the parish, the Corpus Christi Police Department and Catholic charities, parents struggling financially are getting the help they need.



"I mean it's not for me, it's for my children,” explained Stephanie Wallace, who was one of at least 50 parents to pick out toys Saturday. “You know kids don't deserve to have to struggle along with parents, but sometimes things happen and we're in that situation. But to be blessed with an opportunity like this for our family, it really means a lot to us."



The 1,500 toys will go to 500 kids in all – three toys per child.

"I really wasn't sure what we were going to come in to, what we were going to find, but I was still grateful for whatever we were getting,” Wallace said. “So I was like at least I got gifts, and then the deacon asked if we had a Christmas tree. I said no and he says, ‘Well you do now.’"

Wallace has six children and was able to pick out gifts ranging in age from newborns to 11 years old.

Volunteers from the parish and the Knights of Columbus were happy to take part.

"This is a community-based event. So there's people out here that don't go to our church and that's great, we love that they're here,” volunteer Chris Delvin said. “And maybe when they see our generosity and spirit, maybe they'll join our community but that's not a requirement. We're just pleased to be able to do this for them."

"The blessings are bigger for us, right team?” Deacon Martinez asked them. “The blessings are for us, and so we do provide blessings to these families, but we are the biggest recipients of the love of God and Mother Mary and so it's just wonderful to do it."