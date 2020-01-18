CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some students at King High School in Corpus Christi got an up-close and personal look at how the legal system works, with an eye toward possibly making a career out of it.

In this case, the King HS gym was transformed into a makeshift courtroom on Friday, January 17.

Taking the courtroom into the High School, it was a double lesson for students, as they got to see the mechanics of the judicial system and watch actual defendants in court.

"If we can get to the youth early, that's what we want to do. We don't ever want to see our students, kids, in the courtroom. If we have to come to the school so that way we get to them before they come to us, then we've accomplished our job," said District Attorney, Mark Gonzalez.

Judge Missy Medary and Judge David Stith took the chair over a docket of low-level cases for students to witness.

"We're showing kids what actually happens if they make wrong choices. And you're actually talking to children about making right choices," stated Judge Medary.

This was all an attempt to give the youth an understanding of what happens when laws are broken, as well as giving inmates the opportunity to talk to the students directly.

"It's very powerful. It's very impactful because they (the defendants) tell the students you know, look at me, I've made wrong choices, don't make the choices that I've made," added Judge Medary.

