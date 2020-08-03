CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local little league honored the family of fallen Corpus Christi Police Officer, Alan McCollum Saturday morning.

The wife and daughter of Officer Alan McCollum threw out the ceremonial first pitch that kicks off the little league season.

It was back at the end of January when Officer McCollum was tragically killed in an accident along SPID while making a traffic stop.

Greg Knupp with the Oil Belt Little League says they wanted to honor McCollum, his family, and what law enforcement does for the community.

"We as a community are servant leaders. we feel very encouraged and responsible since we touch the lives of so many kids that we need to really represent their values and their morals. and what better way than to honor and respect law enforcement in our communities," said Knupp.

Every year the Oil Belt Little League begins their season with an opening ceremony and this year they wanted to honor the hardship the McCollum family has gone through.

