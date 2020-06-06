CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — During yesterday’s Collegiate High school graduation at Cabaniss Field, several students took the opportunity to peacefully protest during the national anthem.



It’s a day some 2020 High School seniors thought they would never see a few weeks ago -- High School Graduation.



Even though students were seated 6 feet apart yesterday, the now CCISD graduates received their diploma during the ceremony at Cabaniss Field, also using the time to peacefully protest.

Some students were seen standing for the national anthem, while raising a fist and others took a knee for their beliefs.



Now a Collegiate High School graduate, Arely Garza, says she is thankful for the teachers in high school that taught her she has the freedom to stand by what she thinks is right.



“I mean, I know that the national anthem is supposed to honor our country and represent people who are fighting for a country, but I also believe that our country stands for freedom and for equality. And it’s very evident that the black community of this country does not have those two things. I think we are taught very well, and we are the future. You know, we’re graduating High School, so this is just the start of us doing doing great things in life and I’m glad that I graduated with a class who stands for equality and who is going to continue to fight equality in our country,” said High School senior, Arely Garza.



Garza will be attending the University of Texas San Antonio in the fall.

