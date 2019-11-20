CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Loved ones gathered and collected monetary donations Tuesday for a Coastal Bend magician who died last week in a crash near San Marcos.

Orlando Valdez "Val Dino" and his passenger 21-year-old Dana Watson of Orange Grove were both killed as they were headed back home from an event in Austin.

Valdez's fans and supporters spent the day at Freebirds Restaurant to celebrate his life and reflect on the kind-hearted person he was.

Organizers of Tuesday's event arranged to have cosplay characters take pictures with fans as a way to collect donations in helping Dino's family as they cope with the devastating loss.

"I just wanted to get everybody that loved him that I know was involved we've all been friends and family for a long time ," cosplayer John Pantoja said. .

"I figured we could get together we could actually do some good and make some donations for Val Dino," cosplayer Rebecca Espinosa said.

According to organizers, they will be delivering the donations collected all day to family members.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: