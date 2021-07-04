Man embarks on a 9,000 mile bike ride across the country to bring awareness towards elderly care

A San Antonio executive is going the extra mile to make sure elderly residents have the tools they need to take care of themselves at home.

Jeff Salter is embarking on a 4-month, 9,000-mile bike ride across the country.

Corpus Christi happened to be his second stop.

"My actual rig converts into a camping tent, so that whole thing converts into a single person tent," said Salter.

Slater just about 400 miles into his trip and aside from a few flat tires he said so far so good.

"I'm heading from here to Victoria, and heading east from there," said Salter.

Then it's on to the west coast with about 45 stops along the way.

"The bike itself is an electric assist bicycle so I'm not pedaling the entire time. The bike is helping me along the way. I still have to pedal, still have to get on the bike, 6-7 hours every day," said Salter.

The journey is helping Salter raise awareness about senior care and to raise money for grab bars to install in senior homes.

"In the studies we've done and have been done by many others as well, seniors want to age in place. They don't want to leave their home as they get older, they don't want to go to a nursing facility and anything we can do to help achieve that goal we try," said Salter.

Salter is the founder of Caring Senior Service.

3 News caught up with him during a 'Close the Gap' community resource expo over at the Art Center.

After dedicating the last 30 years to helping elderly residents maintain their independence, Salter said he wanted to do more and came up with the idea for the cross-country ride.

"We thought launching a movement, closing the gap in senior care would be the best way to propel the industry forward and try and help more people," said Salter.

Specifically, he is focusing on fall prevention.

Salter created a website called Grab the Bars where folks can donate and learn more about how they can help solve what he said is the number one injury related death for seniors.

"Turns out 80 percent of the falls happen in the bathroom and so we thought we could raise money for grab bars," said Salter.

Every $250 dollars raised will in turn help pay to install 2 handlebars in a senior's home.

His mission already seems to be inspiring those in the senior care industry.

"It's a huge feat and I came out to support Jeff," said Ray Scott who is the Owner of True Northern Insurance Agency.

"I think that is insane, it's amazing, a magical feat. I can ride around the block, but 9000 miles is insane, and to raise awareness for seniors, that is what it is all about," said Angela Walker-Lawrence

with Corpus Christi Hospice.

"it's going to be exciting; it's going to inspire a lot of people and it's going to allow me to see so much of the country I wouldn't normally see," said Salter.

while the journey is far from over. Salter said he is determined to share his message in hopes of also inspiring a younger generation to bring new technologies to seniors that can help them age in place.

To learn more about the cause, visit www.caringseniorservice.com or www.grabthebars.com

