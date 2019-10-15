SAN ANTONIO — Robert Willis said his family have been living in their home on the city's southeast side since 1985. He said crime in their neighborhood has spiraled out of control.

"Not too long ago, there was a shootout right here in front of our driveway," Willis said. "When we ran outside, we saw two cars speeding off, but our cameras caught it."

It was the same cameras that captured a burglary involving his 74-year-old mother, who is a veteran.

"I don't want anyone else to go through this," Willis said. "To be living in fear."

Willis said he was helping his mother, cleaning out the garage, preparing for a garage sale happening in two weeks. "I went to the store real quick," he said. "My mom was sitting in the garage. She is on a walker, she's 74. She had three strokes and doesn't get around well. We kind of had her out here as a deterrent."

He said surveillance video shows two men walking up, going through the garage and grabbing what they could. His mother watched in fear.

"She won't say, but I'm afraid that maybe they threatened her, like, 'if you say anything, we will come back,'" Willis said.

He said there is a slim chance that police can recover all that was stolen.

"They stole my baseball bag, which had all my baseball gear. You're talking about $600-$700 worth of gear," Willis said. "Took a bunch of lawn equipment, leaf blower, weed eater and stuff, and you see them in the video, walking off across the street into a vehicle, which my mom said was a white 4-door truck."

Willis said they want to warn others in the area to be vigilant and look out for these two potential thieves.

"To do it to somebody who's 74, in a walker and can't defend herself is just cowardly," Willis said, "and it's just ridiculous that that's what we've come to in this country."

Anyone with information on this crime or see suspicious activity is urged to call SAPD.

