CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you like shopping locally to support small businesses, then there is a monthly market you are going to want to know about.

Over at Heritage Park today was the "Cats Market", with around one-hundred vendors showing up.

The market actually works with the help of the Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Department.

The women who started the market, Tommie Sue Arnold and Connie Echoles, say they just want it to help people shop more local.

"Get the word out, come out, shop, help these small businesses right here. that's the main thing is we want to promote buying local and support small businesses because they all worked so hard to get this set up and to sell their products," said Tommie Sue Arnold.

Today's market was only one day, but you can catch them another time.

On their Facebook page, they welcome the vendors for that month's market and you can even contact those vendors through there to find what you want.

