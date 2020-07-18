Mayor’s Disaster Relief Fund and Coastal Bend Community Foundation to provide free COVID-19 supplies on Monday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Amistad Community Health Center is partnering up with the Mayor's Disaster Relief Fund and the Coastal Bend Community Foundation to provide free COVID-19 supplies.



Organizers say the distribution will begin at 9 a.m. and end at 12 p.m., or until supplies last on Monday, July 20.



Amistad Community Health Center, located at 1533 S. Brownlee Blvd. is just one of many locations where you can pick up the free COVID-19 supplies in the drive-thru giveaway.



The free kits will include a face mask, two bottles of hand sanitizer, and wipes. Organizers say to please remain in your vehicle and have your trunk open for bag placement.