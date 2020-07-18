Mayor’s Disaster Relief Fund and Coastal Bend Community Foundation to provide free COVID-19 supplies on Monday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Amistad Community Health Center is partnering up with the Mayor's Disaster Relief Fund and the Coastal Bend Community Foundation to provide free COVID-19 supplies.
Organizers say the distribution will begin at 9 a.m. and end at 12 p.m., or until supplies last on Monday, July 20.
Amistad Community Health Center, located at 1533 S. Brownlee Blvd. is just one of many locations where you can pick up the free COVID-19 supplies in the drive-thru giveaway.
The free kits will include a face mask, two bottles of hand sanitizer, and wipes. Organizers say to please remain in your vehicle and have your trunk open for bag placement.
According to organizers, the giveaway is made possible through the Mayor's Disaster Relief Fund and the Coastal Bend Community Foundation.
Other locations where the mobile distribution will take place are:
- Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation located at 2882 Holly Rd.
- Mission of Mercy Medical Center located at 2421 Ayers St.
- The Women’s and Men’s Health Services of the Coastal Bend located at 4410 Dillon Ln. Suite 1 and 3536 Holly Rd.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Not all counties have health departments. Who will decide whether students return to school in counties without a local health authority?
- Dating in the age of the coronavirus pandemic: Get to know the other person’s day-to-day habits, health
- More than 100 medical personnel have arrived to local hospitals this week
- Sheriff Hooper: 87 inmates now cleared of the coronavirus, some jail employees refuse testing