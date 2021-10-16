Memories that will never be washed away, artwork from 2021 Sandfest competition

The creativity at todays Sandfest was as limitless as the sand contestants used to build with.

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — Today was a good day to be a Coastal Bend resident as the annual Sand Fest competition took place today.

Residents from all around the world gathered to create many sandy masterpieces.

If you look below you'll see some of the many sculptures that were built across the seashore. The creativity at todays Sandfest was as limitless as the sand contestants used to build with.

