Young ladies pay it forward by mentoring the next generation of Latinas in South Texas

The Hi-Fairnessee Girls Club has been around for 93 years. Nearly a century later the organization’s impact can still be felt throughout the Coastal Bend.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hi-Fairnessee Girls Club is hoping to continue what has become a legacy organization with new faces looking for mentorship.

Alexandria San Miguel is the vice president of the club. She believes this organization is for every girl in South Texas.

"Hi-Fairnessee has really helped us grow," she said. "Not only as individuals but helps us make friendships along the way."

San Miguel comes from a family of strong independent women.

"I know when my older sisters first started, it showed me how to be a strong lady," San Miguel said.

Nearly a century later, the organization’s impact can still be felt throughout the Coastal Bend.

"From schoolwork, with self confidence, with just helping our community in general, it's really helped girls with every aspect," she said.

For Mia Hinojosa who serves as the group's business manager, she was nervous at first when joining the organization two years ago.

"I didn't really know what Hi-Fairnessee was all about yet, but I wanted to have that mentor," Hinojosa said.

Today these young women are paying it forward mentoring the next generation of Latinas in the Coastal Bend.

"Just learn more about ourselves and share that with others," San Miguel said.

Hinojosa is grateful to be a member of the legacy organization.

"It's really something opens your mind and eyes into a whole different world," she said.

To learn more about how your daughter can join Hi-Fairnessee, contact Lori Galan Garcia at this number: 361.765.3111 or email her at: lorigalangarcia@yahoo.com.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!