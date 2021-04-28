Major donations for multiple service organizations in the Coastal Bend

Methodist Healthcare Ministries of South Texas dished out $463,500 to several social service groups.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nearly half a million dollars was donated to five local nonprofit organizations.

"There are many families, children and individuals here in the community and in the surrounding rural areas that have been affected by the winter storms in February, so this money will go a long way to help serve these families," " said Billy Scoggins, a registered nurse and spokesperson of Methodist Healthcare Ministries.

$463,500 is how much Methodist Healthcare Ministries of South Texas is dishing out to several social service groups.

Coastal Bend Food Bank

Coastal Bend Community Foundation

Coastal Bend Disaster Recovery Group

Grace United Methodist

Mission 911

The faith-based non-profit wanted to step in and lend a helping hand after seeing a need in our area following a number of natural disasters.

"Because of the shortages and because of the demand being so high, we saw an immediate 30% increase in demand, said Bea Hanson, the executive director of the Coastal Bend Food Bank. "We had had to go out and purchase food. Without the donations that have been coming to us, there's no way we could have done that."

The Coastal Bend Food Bank was given the biggest piece of the funds.

"$250,000 represents one million meals," said Hanson.

The reason for that is to reach as many people as possible who need it most.

"If the food bank was not here to service the Coastal Bend area, there would be a huge negative impact and because the access to food to some of the rural communities, especially were greatly affected by the winter storm," Scoggins added.

Methodist Healthcare Ministries said this allocation was part of a multi-million-dollar mission to give aid to South Texas counties.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.