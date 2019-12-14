INGLESIDE, Texas — Gilbert J. Mircovich Elementary in Ingleside held an event Saturday morning in an effort to build a playground for their students.

Students, staff, parents, and the community are all invited to attend and assist in building the playground between 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There was free breakfast, lunch, and plenty of water provided for volunteers.

Ingleside High School Student Council also accepted gifts and/or monetary donations as part of their 31st Annual Christmas charity. The local program is known as "Adopt a Snowbaby." Snowbabies are children living in San Patricio County. Their ages range from 1 to 18 years of age. Prior to the Christmas holidays, Ingleside High School Student Council gathers all gifts collected and delivers to these Snowbabies.

Tony Griswold, who is the founder of OSB Jeepers, arrived at 11 a.m. with his leadership team to "stack" their jeeps, provide gifts to student council members as part of their Snowbaby charity, and also help with the playground build.

Student Council Sponsor DJ Gonzales was on-site at 11 a.m. to answer any questions from the community.

"Today was a huge success! Special thanks to Kaboom, Gilbert J. Mircovich Elementary Staff, DJ Gonzales, and Ingleside High School Student Council, Ingleside ISD School Board Members, Tony Griswold with OSB Jeepers and the Ingleside community for all of their hard work and dedication," said Donna, Head of Student Council.

This new playground will be all-inclusive and will allow every child in the community an equal opportunity to #GetOutAndPlay.

