Mission 911 helping the community beat the heat and fill the fridge

Mission 911, HEB, TXU Energy, and local officials teamed up and passed out fans, food and offered resources to lend an extra hand to those who might need it.

Members of the community were given some free items to help beat the heat and fill the fridge.

On Wednesday, Mission 911, HEB, TXU Energy, and local officials teamed up and passed out fans, food and offered resources to lend an extra hand to those who might need it. Organizers said locals helping locals is a way to get through difficult times. For some, difficult times could be all the time. Tony Reyes of Mission 911 says, this organization means no one gets left behind.

"Our objective is for you to feel like you’re family and that you’re not alone and if you need help, call us or call someone else," Reyes said.

"Somebody will help you and don’t worry, you’re not alone in this. We’re there with you."

Reyes said Mission 911's goal in helping the community is year-round.