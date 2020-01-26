CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For the first time in more than two decades, Moody High School hosted a special event that teaches students about commitment and leadership.

It's called the Coastal Bend Classic Drill Meet.

The event has been around for at least 25 years and is hosted by other schools, but this year it was the Moody Trojan's turn.

More than a dozen schools participated, both locally and from around Texas to compete towards the State Championship.

3News caught up with the NJROTC team from Beaumont, who says joining the program has benefited their lives in every way possible.

"ROTC has definitely taught me to be myself and to be charismatic and be a good leader. I used to be a very shy person but joining ROTC, I feel like I've grown in many qualities. And I know when I graduate from High School, I'm going to be more successful than I would have been if I hadn't been in ROTC," said Cadet Lieutenant, Connor Cummings.

Next week, the remaining schools will be competing in Tybalt, Texas before moving on to the State Championships, which will take place in College Station.

