Mrs. Baird's Bakeries fights Coastal Bend hunger with donation of 10,000 loaves of bread

10,000 loaves of bread is just the start; Mrs. Baird's pledges to match every local purchase of their bread with an extra donation to the Coastal Bend Food Bank.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Talk about rollin' in the dough!

Shaun Sumrow of Mrs. Baird's Bakeries joined us on Domingo Live to announce the Texas bread bigwig's plan to eliminate summertime hunger with their 3rd Annual "Fighting Texas Hunger" campaign.

"We know that a lot of children across our state rely on those free and reduced-cost breakfasts and lunches at school," said Sumrow, "and in the summertime, they just don't have those coming in. So that puts a big strain and a demand on our local food banks."

In order to ease that demand, Mrs. Baird's created their "Fighting Texas Hunger" campaign three years ago, in which the company donates their bread to Texas food banks most affected by the summertime strain.

And this year, Mrs. Baird's will launch their biggest attack on summer hunger yet: by donating over 90,000 loaves of bread to food banks across Texas, with a total of 10,000 loaves going directly to the Coastal Bend Food Bank.

Mrs. Baird's will begin this year's campaign on what they call their "Day of Giving" on June 19. From then until the end of June, the company will make deliveries of fresh bread to ten Texas food banks.

The 10,000-loaf donation is only the beginning of this summer's crusty crusade, though.

Mrs. Baird's also pledged to match every local purchase of their bread made on the "Day of Giving" with an extra bread-loaf donation to each of the food banks, including our own Coastal Bend Food Bank.

Shoppers also have the opportunity to make monetary donations to the Coastal Bend Food Bank from the grocery store by following these steps: