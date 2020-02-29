CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 3-day adoption event at PetSmart for National Adoption Weekend is underway, and the event continues tomorrow.

Organizers say you still have a chance to give one of the many animals that are available a forever home.

A tent will be set up outside the PetSmart in Moore Plaza on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., say organizers.

For the Love of Strays had several dogs and cats at the adoption event and there will be a few more needing to find loving homes.

"For the Love of Strays is a foster-based organization whose purpose is to rescue homeless dogs and cats. These animals are housed in a safe and loving environment while FTLOS provides all veterinarian care necessary to prepare the animal for a new home. In an effort to reduce the number of homeless animals, we spay or neuter all animals prior to adoption," say officials.

"For the Love of Strays is a 'rescue family' that steps up and cares for our rescues as if they were our very own beloved pets. Our aim is to give every pet the opportunity to begin a new life with a loving family. FTLOS does not operate out of a shelter and most of our rescues are placed in the care of a loving foster home," added officials.

For more information on For the Love of Strays, visit their website.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: