Larry 'Running Turtle' Salazar talks Native heritage, Thanksgiving and a promise he made decades ago

Larry 'Running Turtle' Salazar spoke with John-Thomas Kobos on First Edition about the upcoming Ishka March along the sacred grounds on Ennis Joslin.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Larry 'Running Turtle' Salazar is a full blood Native American. His mother was Cherokee and his father, Apache. He was born in a small house in San Antonio on August 18, 1956.

There is a great bio on Salazar in the Texas A&M University Kingsville archives here.

Running Turtle has devoted his time to Native American issues becoming an outspoken advocate. He learned that the neighborhood around Ennis Joslin Road in Corpus Christi was built on the second largest Native American burial ground in the state of Texas.

The Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act signed by President Bush in 1990 gives Native Americans the right to reclaim and rebury their people. Salazar decided to raise money to build a monument for the people who had been buried at that site.

The monument has been started, a medicine wheel has been laid as the foundation. The monument will be named the "Ishka Monument" which is an Apache word meaning, "Until we meet again."

On Saturday, January 14, 2023, Salazar is hosting the annual Ishka March honoring ancestors. The walk begins at 11 a.m. at Ennis Joslin and S.P.I.D. and ends at the Hans and Pat Sutter Park.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.