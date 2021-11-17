Natural gas prices on the rise as Coastal Bend residents prepare for winter

Though gas prices are expected to increase, residents might also notice a spike in their electric bill, since natural gas is used to generate electricity.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As winter temperatures begin to make their way across the Coastal Bend, experts are warning residents of the rising cost of natural gas.

Scott Burns, VP of Innovation & Customer Experience for Reliant Energy, said that natural gas prices have drastically increased in the passing months.

"They've climbed a lot here over the last several months," Burns said. "They are about 73-percent higher than they were at this time last year, and up 34-percent over the last three months."

During the winter storm that took place in February of this year, households throughout the Coastal Bend used natural gas for heating, and prices spiked accordingly. According to Burns, this season's gas bills will be higher than expected.

"If you have natural gas heating, you can expect probably about a 30-percent higher bill in the winter time for your heating bill," Burns said.

According to the federal government's Energy Information Administration, natural gas production fell last year as the U.S battled COVID-19, and the rebound has been slower than the demand.

Though gas prices are expected to increase, residents might also notice a spike in their electricity bill. Since natural gas is also used to generate electricity, the higher prices could hurt your pockets more than expected.

Amanda Moody with the City of Corpus Christi Gas Department encourages residents to use the resources available to the community.

"So I just want everyone in Corpus Christi to know that we do have resources available, and we just want you to stay warm, comfortable and safe during the winter months," Moody said.

One resource that Moody recommends is Operation Heat Help, which begins Dec. 1. The program aims to help those who might be having trouble paying their utility bills, so long as they meet certain income guidelines.

For more information about the program and how you can qualify for it click here.

