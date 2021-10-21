Navigating separation, city officials discuss relationship moving forward

Both community leaders said although this is a bump in the road, the relationship between the two entities won't be impacted.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The recent separation of the health district from the City of Corpus Christi, leads individuals to wonder how resources will be allocated.

3News spoke with Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales as well as Mayor Paulette Guajardo on what the relationship between the two entities will be like moving forward.

Officials are discussing how equipment, and other resources will be distributed.

"There's going to be some resources that we need to address," Canales said.

Questions remain unanswered, as the city sets to create their own health department, parting ways from what is the City County Health District.

"It's where it is today and at the end of the day we the Corpus Christi City Council has to be very cognizant of what we're doing, and why we're doing it," Guajardo said.

While the situation continues to unfold, officials only have 90 days to sort everything out.

“We don't have a choice outside of that we have to give the 90 days which we want to and we want to continue, we're doing this in moving forward in partnership if you will,” Guajardo said.

With the separation process in beginning stages, leaders with the county and city are having a difficult time ironing out the logistics of the situation.

“If somebody says we can go it alone, we can do better without you okay, but what is your plan? My plan is to continue to keep doing what we've been doing in public health because we've been a leader from day one and we're not going to stop,” Canales said.

With community health remaining a top priority, Guajardo says the decision to separate is for the best interest of the people they serve.

Both leaders in the community said although this is a bump in the road the relationship between the two entities won't be impacted.

“Regardless of who's the county judge, regardless of who's the mayor, who's the city manager, it doesn't matter, we will always be partners. We are here, we all took a vow to do what is best right for the residents, in my case the city of Corpus Christi," Guajardo said.

Valuing peace and harmony, Both officials assure that the safety and well being of the Coastal Bend takes priority.

“I have nothing but good will with a huge majority of the executive team that leads the city and council members. We have great relationships. We work on so many matters, this is one of many matters, but this one is an important one," Canales said.

