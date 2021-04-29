City launches new department to resolve neighborhood issues in Corpus Christi

The point of having all four divisions in one is to make it easier for residents and the city to communicate.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — t's called the Neighborhood Services Department where Animal Care Services, Code Enforcement, Grant Monitoring and Homeless services will all live under one roof.

Before, for example, Animal Care Services was over-looked by the Police Department, which needed to change.

"These divisions were working," said Tracey Cantu, the Interim Department Director, "these activities were happening, but they were fragmented because they existed in separate areas and so often services were over-lapped".

The point of having all four divisions in one is to make it easier for residents and the city to communicate. It was also time for an update.

"For about two years," said City Manager, Peter Zanoni, "we've been trying to get it together and we finally got to today where we're able to bring this Neighborhood Services Department to reality".

Cantu added, "discuss with them, what do they want to have in their neighborhood? What do they want to see as improvements in their neighborhood? and reaching our for assistance for their neighbors and their neighbors that need help".

She said she hopes to create long-term partnerships with citizens of Corpus Christi.

"Capture those neighborhood associations, our community groups, our volunteer base organizations that want to help, that want to get out and improve our neighborhoods. We want to work with them, work more closely with them," said Cantu.

She will over-see roughly one-hundred employees. Also, residents have an opportunity to be part of the neighborhood registry which will be promoting wellness and providing responsive, neighborhood-based city services.

