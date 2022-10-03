Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History set to open brand new exhibit 'Nueces Town'

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History has many interactive and fun exhibits and they’re adding a Nueces County inspired exhibit.
‘Nueces Town’ takes you back in time to the old West, but with a Nueces County twist.
The exhibit has a saloon, jail, general store, blacksmith, saddle shop and even a post office.
"We really wanted to tell the story of Corpus Christi from the late 1800's to 1900's starting with the commerce and trade and import and export," said Event and Sales Manager Rebekah Everhart.
The exhibit took one year to complete, and the museum is celebrating the grand opening of the exhibit this weekend by throwing a Nueces Town Hoedown!
There will be games, activities, and even 1800s themed candy.
"It's family friendly you can come you can experience it anything from the saloon which is what we'll have this Saturday serving sarsaparillas and cream sodas," said Everhart.
You can pre-purchase tickets online, click here.
