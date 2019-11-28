CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The local YWCA has been honoring women in the Coastal Bend for decades with an annual event called Y Woman in Careers. The program is in it's 40th year and the group is looking for nominations for the 2020 awards banquet coming up on March 5, 2020.

"Nominations are open for the 2020 Y Women in Career Awards," said YWCA President/CEO Nancy Wesson-Dodd. "We invite you to nominate a professional woman who excels in her field. There are many such women in the Coastal Bend. You know that accomplished woman who should receive this honor, so nominate her today. You don't know whether she will win, but she won't win if you don't nominate her."

The awards are designed to recognize women that stand out in their career field and those that stand out from her colleagues.

"Receiving the award is especially meaningful for women, no matter what their field," said Wesson-Dodd. "Recognition is important in professional success. It also provides role models for other women and young girls," she said.

Anyone hoping to nominate a woman for the award can visit www.ywcacc.org for more information. Nominations should be no more than five pages and include all of the required information about the candidate and why she stands out.

The deadline for nominations is Thursday, December 5, 2019. Winners will be announced on January 16, 2020 at a press conference. An awards banquet will follow on March 5, 2020.

NOMINATIONS

Recognizes successful women who have made a significant impact in their career fields

Recognizes professional accomplishments above and beyond what others do in the same field

Nominee Requirements: Owns business/has high-level responsibilities in her organization Has at least 10 years professional experience Is in business or employed for pay (not volunteer) Has made a significant contribution in her career field Has achieved professional accomplishments / recognition

Stands out amongst her colleagues

Nominations should: Convey why a woman stands out in her field Specify education, certifications/licenses, business/professional involvement Include resume; letter of professional recommendation

5-page limit

Career Fields include: Health Care Business / Entrepreneurship Education Communication – Written & Broadcast. Arts STEM, Trades Law, Finance

Nomination forms available online: www.ywcacc.org and 4601 Corona Dr.

Nomination deadline is Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 (5:00 p.m.)

FMI: ywcacc@ywcacc.org

Not a volunteer award

