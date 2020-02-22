CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Young Business Professional group is looking for Corpus Christi Under 40 applicants.

The group honors the accomplishments of men and women under the age of 40 who stand out in their chosen professions. 25-awards will be handed out in 2020.

The organization will be holding gatherings throughout the nomination process.

"We can recognize those that are young people and doing great work here in South Texas, and we can give them a platform to showcase all the great talent that we have here in Corpus Christi," chair JD Davis said.

The deadline to apply or nominate someone is March 1, and the awards will be given out in May.

