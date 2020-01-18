ROBSTOWN, Texas — A lot of people enjoy having a pet for different reasons.

Did you know that having a pet can actually help you live a healthier and happier life?

Today the Coastal Bend Emergency Nurses Association teamed up with Nueces County Animal Services to host their "Live Longer, Love a Pet' event.

Organizers tell us the goal is to teach folks about their health and how adopting a furry friend can be beneficial to both you and your pet.

"There's a lot of great things that pets can do for your health. Mental health, physical health, all of the above," said President, Natalie Dodd.

Folks were also able to get some health screenings done and even learn CPR in a hands-on course.

If you missed today's event, no worries.

You can still stop by the Nueces County Animal Services to adopt your furry friend during regular business hours.

They're open Monday through Friday from 8 in the morning until 5 in the afternoon and are located in Robstown at 4540 FM 892.

