ROBSTOWN, Texas — The Coastal Bend Emergency Nurses Association will be hosting a day of service at the Nueces County Animal Services located in Robstown, Texas.

Nueces County Animal Services, located at 4540 Farm Rd. 892 in Robstown, will hold the event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 18th.



Organizers say the goal of this year’s event is to provide free health education on how to live a healthier and happier life for both you and your pets.

The event will include a pet adoption event, therapy dogs, and information on how you can become a volunteer for one of Nueces County's essential animal shelters.

All pets in the adoption event will have reduced adoption fees, door prizes will be given out, and refreshments will be served.

Blood pressure checks, a hands-on CPR course, a car sear safety demo, fire safety tips, natural disaster emergency evacuation information, and experts on health education will also be featured at this health fair.

City Ambulance, Physicians Premier, Corpus Christi Medical Center, The Go Team Therapy Dogs, Joyful Casa, Halo Flight, Robstown Fire Department, TLC Complete Care, Coastal Bend Regional Advisory Council, and Driscoll Children’s Hospital will be attendance, advising the community.

For more information, please call 361-387-5701.

Nueces County Animal Services

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:





