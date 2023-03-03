Nueces County Inland Parks wants to help residents get rid of junk the right way

Nueces County officials will be accepting old furniture, appliances, and other non-hazardous items between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday at the Inland Parks county yard at County Road 83 and 624.

County employees will be on-hand to help remove unwanted items and get them where they belong -- in their huge trash Dumpsters.

"The object of this exercise is that we are going to try and eliminate the people dumping in our parks, in our dumpsters in our community near our community centers and off the side of the road which is very, you know takes more manpower," said Inland Parks’ Edward Herrera.