CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One group in the Coastal Bend is doing their part to educate the community about the environment we live in. The Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve Learning Center will host a variety of educational events starting Wednesday all the way through December.

The events serve to educate the community about our environment and to explain to them the importance of preserving it.

"If you don't understand what's around you, it's really hard to take care of it and know how to be a good steward for our environment, and so if we can get people out and get them familiar with these things, our hope is that our whole community becomes a little bit better at being caretakers of our environment," Preserve Manager Sara Jose said.

If you would like more information about the Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve and all of the events they offer, click here.

