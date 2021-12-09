Oso Wetlands debuts new interactive walking trail

When walking the trail residents are be able to stop at the numbered checkpoints to read a new page of the story.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Oso Bay Wetlands preserve debuted their new story walk trail which encourages children to go outside and experience nature in an educational new way.

As individuals make their way through you can also check out the colorful planter boxes that are placed around the park.

Preserve Manager Sara Jose, said the boxes are just one of the ways children can bring the fun home with them.

"You get this chance to practice literacy, counting, and learn about some of the plants and flowers you can put in at home," Jose said.