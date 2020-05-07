P.A.A.C targeting westside area, offering free services to cats and dogs

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — People Assisting Animal Control, otherwise known as P.A.A.C, will be hitting the city’s westside streets to spay/neuter dogs and cats throughout certain neighborhoods.



Officials from P.A.A.C say anyone who lives on the 800 to 1201 block of 14th St., 800 to 1201 block of 15th St., 800 to 1201 block of 16th St., or the 800 to 1201 block of Brownlee St. are able to schedule an appointment to have their cat or dog spayed/neutered for free.



Organizers say you must be able to show proof that you are a resident of the listed streets at the time of the scheduled surgery.



According to P.A.A.C officials, all pets will also receive a free toenail trim, an e-collar, flea prevention medicine, and pain medication at the time of surgery.



Experts from P.A.A.C will provide all the information needed in order to care for your dog or cat after their surgery.



The local organization has built a strong foundation of volunteers, rescuers, employees, and other non-profits over the past few years and provide vital medical care and welfare to animals across the city of Corpus Christi.



P.A.A.C. provides a wide range of services - - from rebuilding fences to keep pets off the street, to pet training, to distributing food throughout the community for animals, both young and old.