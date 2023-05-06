Padre Island residents engage in town hall meeting with city leaders

City department leaders were on Padre Island Monday night to talk to residents about everything from street improvements to police enforcement.

From property taxes to potholes, residents on Padre Island came out Monday to learn more about how the city is working for them.

But more importantly, how residents can address any concerns that might pop up.

It's part of a series of town hall meetings taking place throughout the city.

Monday's meeting focused on District 4, which mainly encompasses Flour Bluff and Padre Island, a part of the city where development is at the top of mind for residents.

Island resident Ted Mandel showed up to the town hall to make sure the city is ready for all the growth.

"Were making good progress on getting a second causeway out here, the services, you've been to the beach on a weekend, can you find a parking place? So what are we going to do when Lake Padre and Whitecap get developed? Where are those people going to go," he said.

The projects Mandel referred include the 240 acre Whitecap North Padre development at the site of the former Schlitterbahn, which will include 600 residential lots.

The other project is Lake Padre, which will be mixed residential and entertainment district. Dan Suckley is the city council member for District 4.

"Because there is so much going on. Two huge projects as most people are aware of, in addition, we have the water exchange bridge causing some traffic issues however, everybody is relatively patient and we see the end in sight," he said.

The town hall included top city officials who discussed everything from where property taxes go, fixing streets, and short-term rental violations.

"We have our team addressing that, going to put additional officers toward that effort as well," said Tracy Cantu with the City of Corpus Christi's Neighborhood Services.

Robert Dodd with the city's Parks and Recreation Department said that the area can expect new park improvements in the coming years.

"The Zahn Road restroom facility, we'll be building a new state of the art restroom and is scheduled for design in 2024 and construction 2025," he said.

Police Chief Mike Markle was also on hand to talk about police enforcement.

"I know when you have property crimes it's a big deal, but your numbers look good relative to the rest of the city, looking at some of the numbers reported, 18 auto burglaries reported this year, there has to be more than that," he said.

Chief Markle said some crimes might not be getting reported and encouraged residents to reach out if something happens.