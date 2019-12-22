CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some of you started this Sunday before Christmas by dashing along the Bayfront with a little bit of Holiday spirit with the annual Jingle All the Way 5k Run.

The community gathered at Cole Park early this morning where the race started.

In addition to the race, there were also lots of door prizes and games for the kids.

Santa also stopped by to take pictures with all the families that attended Sunday's event.

"It's just a good fun run, Christmas, puts you in the mood, a good organization that puts it on and lots of pun people come out," said runner, Terry Palmer.

"Everyone is happy, everyone is in the Christmas spirit, it's just a fun run, we really enjoy it," added Palmer.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

the race was eventually scheduled for yesterday morning but was changed due to weather conditions.

the event was organized by v fit productions.