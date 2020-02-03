CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Patients from Driscoll Children's Hospital were 'VIP' guests at the American Bank Center tonight to catch some very talented basketball players.

Not just any basketball players, but the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters.

The amazingly talented players made their way to the Coastal Bend area and gave pulmonary patients a change of scenery.

On Sunday, patients with their parents had their very own catered suite and the best seats in the house.

A mother of a patient says that her son has had asthma since he was two, and living with asthma doesn't always allow him to play his favorite sport.

"They are very excited. We were just talking about it when we got here and a few of them have heard of the Harlem Globetrotters and know what to expect. And one of our dads was hyping it up as well. So, they're excited to go and it's just neat to have something fun to look forward to. A lot of the pulmonary conditions are chronic and can be longterm," said mother, Mary King.

The entire trip from the hospital to the American Bank Center was donated by American Bank Transportation.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: