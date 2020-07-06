CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hundreds of people gathered along the Corpus Christi Bayfront Saturday night as part of a black leadership solidarity gathering and walk.

The walk along the Water’s Edge Park started at 7 p.m. on Saturday evening and was organized by members of the Texas Association of Black Personnel and Higher Education.

It is one of many gatherings across the nation in support of George Floyd and for ending police brutality and racism against people of color.

3News Reporter Ashley Gonzalez was at that walk Saturday evening and joined us live.

“Taylor, members of the community came together for one message, and one message only. Enough is enough. The Texas Association of Black Personnel and Higher Education hosted a peaceful rally at Water's Edge Park for equality and in memory of George Floyd and other victims of police brutality. They say change needs to happen and now,” said 3News Reporter Ashley Gonzalez.

"For justice for policy and for conversations because we don’t wanna just sit here and do this and then and then it just stops here we want to have what I’m calling those courageous conversations after the fact with our city government,” said Tina Butler, President of the American Black Personnel of Higher Education

"And Taylor this just wasn’t another rally it was a moment of hope for the community," added 3News Reporter Ashley Gonzalez.

