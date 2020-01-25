CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Looking to add a fur baby to your family? Well, you're in luck.
The Corpus Christi Animal Care Services will continue it’s Petco Adoption Weekend Event tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Calallen.
Petco in Calallen, located at 4101 US-77, will feature some of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services' pets that are ready for same-day adoption.
According to organizers, adoption fees are $25, but some will be waived depending on the pet and generosity of others to help sponsor the adoption fee.
All pets that are adopted will be micro-chipped, vaccinated, spayed/neutered, and tested for heart-worms.
For more information on the Petco Adoption Weekend Event, visit their Facebook event page.
