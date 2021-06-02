Plenty of volunteers have stepped up to help distribute the COVID-19 vaccine in Nueces County

Since the end of December, thousands of vaccines have been given to several residents. Many nurses, medical workers and volunteers have stepped up to help.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — 'A well-oiled machine,' is what some would describe the process of getting your COVID-19 vaccine in the Coastal Bend, and it takes help from numerous departments.

"We have our security team, our maintenance team, dietary housekeeping and everybody working in the hospital working together to ensure that we have a smooth flow in traffic," said Laci Lasater, Chief Nursing Officer.

Annette Rodriguez with the Health District said when it comes to mini clinics that distribute 500 to 1,000 vaccines a day, not many staff members are called to help because it doesn't take too many bodies to assist a small distribution.

"We have like 20 to 30 volunteers there," said Rodriguez.

Even when it comes to mega clinics, there is enough staff from the health district, hospitals, nursing students and volunteers.

"Close to between 250 and 300 volunteers in addition to regular staff," Rodriguez added.

She said since the start of distributions in December, even retired medical professionals joined the mix.

"Retired physicians, they been helping us as well. Retired pharmacists, even pharmacists that are not retired have been helping us and they come out to help us draw."

And so far, with hundreds of hands already on deck and ready to assist future major clinics, Rodriguez said a call for help is not necessary.

"We're able to scale it up or down as we need it depending on how many vaccines we're doing per day and it works well," Rodriguez added.

She said when the health district needs more help from the public, the call will be made, but just not now.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.