CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Special Olympics Texas - South Texas Area held its first Polar Plunge at Water's Edge Park on Saturday morning.

The participants were freezing for a reason! More than 2000 special Olympics athletes participated in the event, and many registrants set a personal goal to raise money. Prizes such as t-shirts, towels, tote bags, and windbreakers were given for different amounts of donations raised.

All the proceeds raised from the Polar Plunge will go back to the Special Olympics Texas - South Texas Area for various sporting events that are held for local athletes.

Supporters of all ages gathered this morning to show their support for the Special Olympics that many of our Coastal Bend area athletes participate in.

For more information on the Special Olympics Texas - South Texas Area, visit their website at https://www.sotx.org/

