Popular North Padre Island restaurant still closed after Hurricane Hanna damages Bob Hall Pier

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi favorite, Mikel May's Beachside Bar & Grill, is still closed after Bob Hall Pier sustained significant damages during Hurricane Hanna.

The popular eatery opened in 2015 and has served thousands of tourists over the years.

Owners of Mikel May's took to Facebook to announce they are still waiting for the Structural Engineer's Inspection Report assessing the damages to Bob Hall Pier and the building itself.

"Once received, Nueces County will know what needs to be repaired and rebuilt. I can say that Hurricane Hanna did cause severe damage, and we may be closed for several months. I am hoping that needed repairs will be done as quickly as possible, but I do expect to be closed until next year," stated Mikel May's Management in a Facebook post.

Mikel May's owners say they hope to hear from Inspectors soon so they can move forward with repairs and rebuilding the establishment.

The community of Coastal Bend, tourists, and Mikel May's frequent customers have shown an outpour of support to the South Texas gem.