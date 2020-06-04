PORTLAND, Texas — The Portland Fire Department received a generous gift yesterday from a local business.
Stars & Stripes nails in Portland, Texas donated face masks to the department to help protect their first responders while they take care of the community.
Many local businesses and restaurants have shown generosity and appreciation to first responders such as police officers, firefighters, and EMTs.
Donating to first responders is a great way to give back to the men and women out on the front lines of the coronavirus battle.
