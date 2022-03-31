Premont community gathers donations for fire crews battling blaze

According to Premont Mayor Priscilla M. Vargas, the community has opened their public water wells to area fire crews who may need additional resources.

PREMONT, Texas — The Premont community has been hard at work to make sure firefighters have everything they need to battle the blazes that have been sweeping through the Coastal Bend.

Premont Mayor Priscilla M. Vargas was in awe of the support that poured in from area residents.

"Our community is a good community," Vargas said. "Anytime anything happens, they are the first to step up. We have numerous donations that have been brought to City Hall for the volunteer fire department."

Firefighters have been hard at work battling blazes across multiple counties, one being the 'Borrega' fire which has scorched over 46,000 acres in the King Ranch area.

According to Vargas the community has opened their public water well to area fire crews who may need additional resources in battling the fire. Area residents have also gathered other resources to make sure fire crews have the nourishment that need to continue their work.

"There's an abundance of water and Gatorades and snacks for them incase they have to go all night," Vargas said.

