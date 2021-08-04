'Cinderella's Closet' opens at Flour Bluff High School with over 200 donated prom dresses

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Flour Bluff High School senior Hannah Hooper’s dream of creating Cinderella’s Closet is becoming a reality.



"I started this project my junior year, unfortunately, we couldn’t see it through because of COVID, and prom was cancelled but this year we got down to it and getting to see it happen," Hooper said.



The project provides prom dresses to those who might not be able to afford the expense.



"It's essentially a library for prom dresses, girls can check out a dress to wear to prom and then return it and it will be used again the next year," said Hooper.



Organizers received over 200 dresses ranging from size 0-16. Some were donated brand new from Macy's, along with a few other gowns given by other members of the community.



According to FB's principal Linda Medley, once each student picks their dream dress, they will also receive alterations provided by the home economic teachers to make sure they look and feel their best.



"We have an amazing staff here, who volunteered to do alterations for the girls, and they are also contacting their friends in the community to help as well," said Medley.



Hooper said she hopes Cinderella’s Closet helps take away the financial burden of prom, and that everyone can focus on enjoying their big night.



"I’m so excited that they get to feel pretty on prom night and I feel like everyone should get that opportunity," Hooper said.



Local dry-cleaning business Peerless Cleaners also stepped to offer free dry cleaning for the gowns.