Proposed Senate bill raises concerns over future beach access

Visitors from out of state know just how lucky Texans have it when it comes to wide open beach access, which is why one group is concerned over the proposed bill.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local group is raising concern about a proposed senate bill being considered that they claim would threaten residents rights to access Texas beaches in some spots.

Currently, the Texas Open Beaches Act allows the public to have free and an unrestricted access to beaches along the Gulf Coast.

It's called Senate Bill 434.

According to the Surfrider Foundation co-chair Cliff Schlabach, the proposed legislation could jeopardize the future of public beaches.

"That is something we do not want in this state and we are not going to tolerate it," he said.

The bill is sponsored by Senator Mayes Middleton of Galveston (R) and relates to lawsuits involving public beach easement.

"If a landowner who owns private property that faces the Gulf of Mexico, if he decides to go to court and challenge the public right to use the beach in front of his property, the public has to prove they have that right," Schlabach said.

Corpus Christi surfer and Surfrider Foundation member Tommy Shilts said the passage of the bill could chip away at the Texas Open Beaches Act and opens the door for beach privatization.

"In Florida you could be sitting on the sand with family with beach chairs, police could come up to you and say 'a property owner called and said you are trespassing.' It sounds crazy but we've seen that happen in other states where this kind of legislation is passed," he said.

As of Thursday, a petition against the bill on the Surfrider Foundation's website has over 500 signatures. Schlabach said he has also reached out to local state representatives and senators as well as the Texas General Land Office.

"I hope everyone in the state knows how serious this bill is, if it goes through, it's a disaster," he said.

3NEWS has reached out to Senator Middleton to provide clarity on the bill's purpose. We'll keep you updated.

