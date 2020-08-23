'Their service is vital for this country': Protesters take on rain as they show support for US Postal Service workers

At an uncertain time for a long-standing American service, San Antonians came together in a show of support.

SAN ANTONIO — “If the postal service can do it, then so can we,” Heather Perez said as rain poured down on her head Saturday, rallying behind the many United States Postal Service workers feeling forgotten. “Through rain, through sleet, through snow—we can stand out in the rain for two hours and get some support from people passing by honking showing they support the USPS."

Perez organized Saturday’s San Antonio rally on a nationwide day of action for support of the US Postal Service, operations of which have been restricted in recent days.

Across the country, many Americans are calling for United States Postmaster General Louis Dejoy to resign. They accuse him and President Donald Trump of trying to undermine the US Postal Service as we inch closer to the presidential election.

In San Antonio, on a rainy Saturday morning, people rallied to show USPS employees who are used to working in even worse conditions that they stand with them during these uncertain times.

“I wanted to come out here and show the carrier workers there are people who support the postal service, there are people that support these letter carriers and there are people who don’t want this service diminished,” Perez said.

The issue is personal for Perez. She said her husband is a letter carrier, which hasn’t been the easiest thing to do, especially during the pandemic. She says her support today has nothing to do with politics, but everything to do with supporting those front liners who continue to risk their lives every day.