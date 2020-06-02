CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — News from City Hall tonight, word that the city's newly named Public Works Director, Richard Martinez, will soon be meeting with the public to discuss street repairs all around the city.

These public meetings are set to happen over the next several weeks.

Part of Richard Martinez's job will be to oversee projects like this one going on throughout the city this one being on Morgan and using city street crews to speed up some of those projects

"Gives me an opportunity to give them my approach to street maintenance and our vision for the city over the next few years," said Richard Martinez, Public Works Director.

Martinez, who was introduced by the City Manager last week as the new Director of Public Works, says he plans to improve communications with residents and businesses for all street projects that may affect them.

He says the most important part of these upcoming meetings is to hear from residents.

"There is going to be a lot more construction but we understand what those concerns are and try to make it least invasive as we can," adds Martinez.

Martinez says although all street work is contracted out, he would like to get the city streets department back into a mode to help with maintenance current and future street work projects.

The meetings for Districts 3 and 4 will be held next Wednesday and Thursday.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: