CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Race to Change Lives 2020 Goodwill Run 5K, 10K Run & 2 Mile Walk at Whataburger Field brought hundreds of community members together Saturday morning.

The 2020 Goodwill Run was presented by Frontier Waste Solutions and celebrated 33 years of racing. It is the largest fundraising event for Goodwill in South Texas.

According to organizers, over 800 participants from all over Texas made their way to Corpus Christi to support Goodwill and its mission.

"Revenue raised helps find Goodwill’s free employment and training programs for South Texans with disabilities or other barriers to employment," stated officials.

Runners were able to participate in either a 5K or 10K run or a 2-mile walk at Whataburger Field beginning at 8 a.m. followed by an award ceremony.

A donation drive was also set up during Saturday’s event.

Officials say events and celebrations such as these are important to organizations like Goodwill, who rely on donations and fundraisers from the public to help their programs thrive.

