Annual campaign for the Boys & Girls Club kicks off April 19

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Calling all runners, walkers, and bicyclists, the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Bend is hosting their annual Race to the Club campaign.

This is a virtual event is open to all ages and the cost to participate is $35. The money goes towards scholarships and program materials for the club itself.

According to the clubs chief executive officer, the event is just to get people moving.

CEO Kim Barrientos said, "The race starts on April 19th and concludes on May 7th and between that time you try to log as many miles and be as active as you can."



For more information please visit: www.bgccb.org

