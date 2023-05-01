'Recycle Right' program has saved the city of Corpus Christi $500K

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —
City Of Corpus Christi Solid Waste Compliance Officer Kimberly Tamez is just one of the workers who go neighborhood-to-neighborhood looking through your recycle bin to make sure you’re doing what you’re supposed to be doing.
One of the biggest no-nos she sees in recycling bins likely is something most people don't realize is not allowed.
"Plastic bags are pretty common," she said. "Everybody puts the recycling in a bag. I guess to keep it more organized. Just -- stretchy plastic is not recyclable.”
Putting the wrong items into Corpus Christi's recycle bins was costing the city an extra $500,000 a year, because they were having to pay an outside company to properly sort its recycling.
So, last February, the city decided to begin its"Recycle Right" program -- a way to educate folks as to what is and isn't allowed in the bins.
"Since that time we have seen a 25 percent reduction in contamination,” said city of Corpus Christi Solid Waste Director David Lehfeldt.
Tamez and her co-worker Javier Salinas patroled the streets around Kaffie Middle School on Thursday morning. Each recycle bin was checked and tagged.
Some got an "Oops" tag if there are only a few wrong items, and the tag lists items that don't go in the bin.
A number of bins were given a "contaminated" tag, and won’t be picked up by the recycle truck.
"This one has food waste in it -- food waste, trash," Tamez said. "It’s just overflow.”
And then some bins were given a "great job" tag because there was very little-to-nothing wrong.
Robert Rodriguez Jr. received one of these, earning him a "Recycling Ranger" award.
"I do the best that I can to recycle," he said. "You know, it’s good to recycle. You know, save our environment and everything, you know -- it’s good. It’s good.”
The city said since last February, it’s done about 38,000 of these daily recycle-bin inspections.
Unfortunately, 50 percent of those have gotten an "oops" tag.
On the positive side, only 6 percent of folks have received a "contaminated" tag, and if they continue to not follow the rules, their recycle carts will be picked up and removed after the fourth notice.
They can re-apply to the city after six months to get their recycle bin back.