Reliant Energy and the City of Corpus Christi join forces to help residents “Beat the Heat” this Summer

The curbside distribution will begin on Saturday, July 11.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi says through its “Beat the Heat” Program, Reliant Energy will help residents get through the summer by providing a free, family kit.

According to organizers, the fun at-home family kits provide activities with a games packet, cooling devices, and cool snacks.

"Residents can pick-up the kit curbside at designated centers to help them keep cool in their homes, while they Play It Safe by wearing masks and continue to practice social distancing. Arctic Air Coolers will be available for individuals who qualify," stated city officials.

For the past 11 years, Reliant Energy has partnered with the Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Department to help residents to stay cool during the hottest days of summer with the “Beat the Heat” Program.

"This year everyone is invited to participate in virtual activities for play and fitness to be offered on the Parks & Recreation Facebook page," added organizers.

The curbside distribution schedule will be offered on Saturdays from July 11–August 29, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the designated locations while supplies last. Limit of one kit per person and must be present to receive items.

For more information about the “Beat the Heat” program, call (361) 826-3460 or visit www.ccparkandrec.com (click “Senior Services”).

Curbside Distribution Schedule

Saturdays from 11 a.m.–12 p.m.

July 11 Greenwood Senior Center, 4040 Greenwood Drive

July 18 Greenwood Senior Center, 4040 Greenwood Drive

July 25 Lindale Senior Center, 3135 Swantner Drive

August 1 Oveal Williams Senior Center, 1414 Martin Luther King

August 8 Lindale Senior Center, 3135 Swantner Drive

August 15 Oveal Williams Senior Center, 1414 Martin Luther King

August 22 Lindale Senior Center, 3135 Swantner Drive

August 29 Oveal Williams Senior Center, 1414 Martin Luther King Dr.