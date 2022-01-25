Republican candidate Victor Avila aims to be next Texas Land Commissioner

The retired ICE agent was in San Antonio Tuesday morning campaigning.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Republican Victor Avila said he wants to be the states next Land Commissioner.

The General Land Office(GLO) is responsible for a wide range of items such as approving oil and gas leases, veterans benefits and the management of the Alamo.

The retired ICE agent was in San Antonio Tuesday morning campaigning. Tonight from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Avila will be in George West Speaking to residents at The Barn At Katzfey Ranches.

Avila recently won the Tarrant County Republican straw vote for the Texas Land Commissioner's job and hoped that it will aide in his campaign.

"We're going to take this. At the state of Texas is going to be very glad that they put a battle tested person like myself in his office," Avila said. "You know I almost lost my life almost 11 years ago being shot by the cartel three times and I'm here by the grace of God."

Avila wrote a book called "Agent Under Fire" several years ago. It was from his experience as a federal agent working in Mexico where cartel members shot and killed his partner.

On the Democrat side there are a number of candidates for the commissioner position. One of the candidates being Jay Kleberg whose family runs and owns the King Ranch.

